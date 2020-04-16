EDMONTON -- The NFL is going ‘virtual’ later this month in the 2020 draft and one member of the Golden Bears is expected to have his name called, but this was never the plan for offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell when he first joined the U of A program four years ago.

"Oh No. No way. This wasn’t even like a goal," said O’Donnell who has garnered interest from about a dozen NFL teams.

"There were eight that were going to fly up here and watch him on his pro day," said Golden Bears Head Coach Chris Morris.

Unfortunately, O’Donnell‘s pro day was cancelled back in March because of the pandemic, so he didn’t get to perform in front of scouts.

"He loses out on that which isn’t great, but I think they know what he can do which is a good thing," said Morris.

The 6 foot 6 lineman, who weighs over three-hundred pounds, was one of just two Canadian university players to participate in the prestigious East-West Shrine Bowl in Florida in January. O’Donnell is expected to be picked in the later rounds of the NFL draft, but when it comes to the CFL, some mock drafts have him projected as the first overall pick.

"I remember after I got here my first year Morris sat me down and said he thought this would be a goal for me and I didn’t really believe him to be honest," said O’Donnell.

Four years later, the Canada West All-Star and U SPORTS All-Canadian in 2019 is knocking on the door of the NFL.

"And if he goes go to the CFL, he’ll play until he doesn’t want to play there anymore...that’s how good a player he is," said Morris. And the head coach should know, Morris won three Grey Cups during his fourteen seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos.