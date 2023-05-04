Golden Knights beat Oilers 6-4 despite Draisaitl's 4 goals

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, left, celebrates after scoring against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, left, celebrates after scoring against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Can gene-editing cure HIV? New study eliminates virus in mice

The possibility of using gene-editing to eliminate HIV is growing stronger, according to a group of researchers who have successfully combined gene-editing with antiretroviral drugs to cure animals of HIV — a feat they have now pulled off more than once.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island