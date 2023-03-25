Golden Knights next in line to try and stop Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal against the Dallas Stars during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday March 16, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates a goal against the Dallas Stars during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday March 16, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, shifting focus, U.K. says

The top commander of Ukraine's military said Saturday that his forces were pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, and British military intelligence says Russia appears to be moving to a defensive strategy in eastern Ukraine.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island