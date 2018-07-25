

Rob McAnally, CTV Edmonton





It’s not often we write about events that happened weeks ago, but it’s also not often you get a phone call from a woman like Irene Badger.

Irene was kind enough to contact our CTV newsroom July 10 to let us know her son, Greg, had passed away and there was going to be a Celebration of Life at the River Cree Resort grand ballroom – a large space for a larger-than-life Edmontonian – July 19.

When the day of the memorial arrived, we did not have the resources to cover the event. A week later, Irene called the newsroom, inconsolable on the phone, wondering why we hadn’t shared her son’s story with our viewers and readers. It was a difficult conversation, and by the end of it, there was only one option.

For those of you who don’t know, Greg Badger was a dynamo on the basketball court for the University of Alberta Golden Bears; a point guard who led the Bears to their first National Championship in 1994. On campus, he and others on the team were legends for their accomplishments.

“He was the right man at the right time,” his coach, Don Horwood, said. “Greg had the rare combination of extreme desire and competitive spirit combined with a complete understanding of his role. Greg was more than happy to pass the ball rather than shoot, and because of his intelligence, he usually made the correct decisions. Several of his long range shots will always be a part of Golden Bears folklore.”

For those who did know Greg, they saw his generosity and leadership shine off the court as well. But Greg pushed himself to be so much more.

“Sadly, Greg struggled to live up to the expectations he had of himself and in the end, that was probably a major contributing factor to his death,” Greg’s brother, Geoff, said at the celebration of life. “I only wish my brother could have loved himself the way so many of us loved him.”

His former coach knew of Greg’s struggles off the court.

“We are so sorry that it has ended like this,” Horwood said. “Greg will forever be remembered for his generosity, competitiveness, drive and positive spirit. He will be missed by all.”

Brother Geoff went on to talk about how Greg’s battle with depression became a battle for the entire Badger family, and shared some advice with celebrants.

“If you know someone today that you care about who is struggling with depression and substance abuse, please, please, please, just do your best to let them know that they are not alone, that their situation is not as hopeless as it seems, that they are definitely not worthless, and that more than any other thing, they should not be ashamed. They need our help, in any way we can provide it. Please also tell them that they are understood and that they are loved deeply.”

There is likely no deeper love than the one between a mother and her child. Irene Badger demonstrated that in one gut-wrenching phone call to our newsroom. She’s not ready to say goodbye to Greg, but would like for us to find a way to honour her son. The best way to do that now is by donation. As part of Greg's legacy, the Badger family is establishing the Greg Badger Memorial Foundation. The foundation will support U of A basketball athletes as well as mental health and addiction initiatives. Cheques can be made payable to 'The Benefaction Foundation' with a note on the memo line 'In support of the Greg Badger Memorial Foundation'.