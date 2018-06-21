A man guilty in a triple homicide near Edson was given three life sentences Thursday afternoon.

Mickell Bailey, 21, will serve at least 30 years before he is eligible for parole.

In April, jurors found Bailey guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Roxanne Berube, Danielle Miller and 16-year-old Jazmine Lyon.

The three were found in their home near Edson in November 2015.

The court heard how Bailey wanted to rob Berube in an attempt to help his uncle get out of debt.

“I think it was a very fair sentence, it was very well reasoned, very succinct,” prosecutor Orest Yereniuk said. “It was a good day for justice in Alberta. I was quite pleased with the outcome.”

Bailey’s lawyer said it’s unclear whether his client will appeal his convictions and sentence.