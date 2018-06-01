A video obtained by CTV News shows a man who tried to help a little gosling join its siblings, instead get knocked over by one of the feathered parents.

Salena Messal and her husband were driving on Broadmoor Boulevard in Sherwood Park on Tuesday afternoon when they saw the incident, and she started recording.

"He wasn’t getting attacked before I started rolling, so it was really surprising when I started rolling and he was getting pounced on," Messal said.

The video shows a man trying to give the gosling a boost onto the median to join the rest of its family, but it appears one of the gosling’s parents wasn’t having any of it.

The video starts after the would-be helper appeared to have been knocked down once by the attacking bird, before losing his footing and falling down again. While he’s still down, the protective parent flies above him before running back to the gosling, still struggling to jump over the curb.

Finally, the parent stands by while the gosling tries a number of times to get over the obstacle.

The couple’s vehicle drove past the goose family standing together on the median, as the man who had been attacked by the adult goose stops traffic on the other side, in an apparent attempt to help the family continue crossing the road.

Messal said she was touched to see traffic on both sides had stopped to ensure the the geese made it across the road safely.

After witnessing the goose attack, she said she's learned not to intervene.

"The only thing I would probably do is get out and make sure nobody runs them over. I do not think I would approach them….i can learn from watching other people."