EDMONTON -- Another resident at the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre has died from the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

A total of 23 people connected to the site – all patients – have died after contracting the virus.

The death toll rose by one over the weekend.

There continues to be 65 active cases at Good Samaritan: 43 residents, 24 employees.

Since the first COVID-19 diagnosis at Good Samaritan in mid-June, 15 residents and eight staff have recovered from the illness.

A man whose senior mother lives in the residence has pleaded for daily testing to be done there; Good Samaritan said last week there’s “currently no requirement for daily asymptomatic COVID-19 testing.”

It takes guidance from Alberta Health Services and was meeting with AHS daily to coordinate response.

As of Friday, active infections throughout the province had dropped to 1,386 with 86 Albertans in hospital, 17 of whom were in intensive care units.

In total, 196 people in Alberta have died of COVID-19, according to the government. The province has counted more than 10,800 cases.