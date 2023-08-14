Good Samaritans rescue driver from fiery crash involving train

One person is in serious condition after an SUV hit a train west of Edmonton on Sunday.

Evansburg RCMP responded to a crossing at Highway 22 around 9 p.m.

Police say the SUV was going southbound on Highway 22 when it pulled out and passed several vehicles waiting at the crossing for the train to pass.

The crossing arms were down, and the lights were flashing, according to investigators.

The SUV reportedly hit the train and caught fire.

The male driver and only occupant of the SUV was pulled out of the vehicle by Good Samaritans and later transported to hospital in Edmonton by STARS Air Ambulance.