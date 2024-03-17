'Goodbye to the old barn': Legal arena has last hurrah before $13M rehabilitation

The community of Legal came together Sunday to celebrate one last day at the town's arena and curling rink before it undergoes a multi-million dollar upgrade.

"We're saying goodbye to the old barn," said Legal Mayor Trina Jones. "(There's) a lot of excitement.

"This place has been a part of history, it's a community hub."

Starting Monday, there will be no public access for 18 months while the 60-year-old facility undergoes a major rehabilitation.

The arena's curling sheet will stay the same, but the hockey rink will be expanded. More dressing room space and a community activity area will be added as well.

According to the 2022 press release, the upgrades are expected to reduce the arena's energy consumption by more than 31 per cent and cut more than 59 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

When the project was announced in 2022, it was estimated to cost $9 million. Jones said that's grown to $13.3 million due to inflation and other rising costs over the past few years.

Around $7 million will come from the federal government under the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

Jones said the town is fundraising and applying for grants to help cover the rest.

The curling rink is expected to reopen for the start of the 2024 curling season. Hockey will resume at the arena in 2025.

Legal is around 52 kilometres north of Edmonton.