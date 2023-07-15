Goodwill celebrates thrift with inclusive second-hand fashion show

Goodwill Industries says thrift is thriving in Alberta, and some of the company employees showcased their thrifted styles Saturday in Old Strathcona.

The Goodwill on Whyte Avenue held its second annual second-hand fashion show in the afternoon, in celebration of the art of thrift.

"We're very proud to have it this year, because last year was such a huge success and this fashion show is so unique," said Doug Roxburgh, of Goodwill.

Models were made up of volunteers from the company's Mission Impact program, which specializes in finding work opportunities and job training for people with disabilities.

There were also some special appearances from models from Kello Inclusive, a disability-focused media company, who star on the CBC TV program Push.

Roxburgh said it was a bit challenging finding models for the first fashion show, but that wasn't the case Saturday.

"This year, because of the success from last year, the excitement was off the chain," he added.

Despite the smoky conditions, models were excited to take their custom looks on the catwalk.

One participant said fashion has to be cool, so that's what he was bringing for his first experience modeling.

"I actually think it's actually going to be really cool. It's going to be really fun," he said. "It's kind of awesome for me to do it."

Another model was excited to bring her own style to the stage.

"I just styled the way I always like to style, so these are the clothes I enjoy wearing, so I chose them," she said.

An organizer said the show was condensed to reduce the amount of time the 14 models needed to spend outdoors, due to the smoke and air quality.