EDMONTON -- After the COVID-19 pandemic forced their closures for the past six weeks, Goodwill donation centres are set to reopen on Saturday.

The organizations says it has added precautions to the donation process including no-contact drop-offs, protective equipment for employees, and disinfecting and sanitizing all donations.

“Goodwill is happy to re-open our donation centres across the province as we continue to champion career development and environmental stewardship, supporting our team, our clients with disabilities, our shoppers and our donors,” said Dale Monaghan, Goodwill’s president and CEO.

““We must continue to play our part to support ongoing safety protocols, adhering to provincial legislation as we relaunch our operations.”

The donation centres had closed on March 21st, citing the pandemic.

Goodwill’s thrift store locations remain closed for now with the organization says it will announce their reopenings at a later date.