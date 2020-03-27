EDMONTON -- Albertans are asked to hold onto their donations – and not pile them outside of Goodwill – until its centres reopen.

Goodwill temporarily closed its Alberta locations as of Monday and isn't seeking new donations until that changes.

"Goodwill is strong. Goodwill be here today, tomorrow and into the future to champion career development and environment stewardship, as well as supporting our team, our clients with disabilities, our shoppers and our donors,” said Dale Monaghan, Alberta Goodwill president and CEO.

Images on social media show mounds of donations have been piling up at some Edmonton locations.

The group says the closures are temporary until the pandemic runs its course.

"Goodwill does not have the staff our resources in place during this current global climate to handle any donations. Together we have to change and adapt our routines as necessary to combat COVID-19," reads a release.