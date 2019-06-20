Seniors at an Edmonton care home can now bike anywhere from Rio de Janeiro to Reykjavik without ever leaving their building, thanks to the power of virtual reality.

Using a large dome-like screen and Google Street View technology, seniors living at the Canterbury Foundation in Laurier Heights can type in an address or city to “ride” on streets almost anywhere in the world.

Canterbury executive director Wendy King said the technology, the first of its kind in western Canada, provides riders with a youthful experience.

“We're very excited for our residents, to have something like this that allows them to go into these neighbourhoods and travel those countries that they visited in their younger years,” she said.

Developed by biomechanical engineers in Stockholm, Sweden, the BikeAround technology cost $24,000, which was paid for through a grant from the Edmonton Community Foundation.

Canterbury staff said the system is an innovative way to promote an active lifestyle.

“By biking, residents are getting physical activity and the process of seeing those locations brings back memories," said Canterbury recreation supervisor Mbalia Kamara. "It allows them to share their life experiences and it's been a wonderful addition to the programs we have here at Canterbury."

The virtual bike experience is said to help with cognitive disabilities as well.