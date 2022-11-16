Government Centre LRT Station to close Sunday due to electrical work
Government Centre LRT Station will be closed on Nov. 20 as a result of nearby EPCOR electrical work, the city says.
The work is similar to the work that closed the station on Sept. 25.
The station will not have electricity during the work, so the elevator and escalators will not work and there will be insufficient lighting.
Capital/Metro Line trains will travel through the station on Nov. 20 but will not stop to pick up or drop off passengers.
The city will run replacement buses every eight minutes between University and Churchill stations.
The Edmonton Transit Service says due to the short notice of the closure, ETS Live will not be updated with the closure.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
