

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





As part of Disability Employment Awareness Month, the provincial government has committed $150,000 to Inclusion Alberta initiatives that will create more jobs for adults with developmental disabilities and spaces in the Inclusive Post-Secondary Education program.

Alberta recognized October as Disability Employment Awareness Month for the first time in 2017.

This year, the government kicked off the month at the legislature grounds where Minister of Community and Social Services Irfan Sabir announced the funding for new and expanded services.

A total of $150,000 is being invested in Inclusion Alberta programs. The funding will make three additional spaces in the Inclusive Post-Secondary Education Program, as well as support EmployAbilities.

Inclusion Alberta also said the funding will help its partnership with the Rotary Club continue to grow. That partnership has already created nearly 500 jobs.

"Parents of young adults with developmental disabilities want the same things for their children as any other parent, including seeing them find work and have a chance at a career," said Trish Bowman, CEO of Inclusion Alberta.

"A good job can give purpose to life, expand your social networks and enhance your financial security. Everyone who wants to work deserves a chance to earn an income and make a contribution to their community."

The government also said Disability Related Employment Services are available to part-time workers, and that AISH clients can now spend more on employment and training supports in a 12-month period.