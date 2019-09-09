The provincial government will not be cutting funding for a school nutrition program that will feed an estimated 30,000 students throughout the year, the Ministry of Education confirmed Monday evening.

"Since taking office Minister LaGrange has stressed that she appreciates and values this program," a statement from a ministry spokesperson read.

Alberta's School Nutrition Program was initially a $3.5-million pilot by the then-NDP government in the 2016-17 school year.

To date, $29 million has been dedicated to the program, including $15.5 million that was promised in the government's 2018-19 budget.

Students of the schools in the initiative receive a meal each day that follows the Alberta Nutrition Guidelines for Children and Youth.

The board chair of Edmonton Public Schools said the board was pleased to hear about the funding confirmation.

"We know how strong the connection between nutrition and a student’s ability to learn is, and are glad our government also understands this connection," Trisha Estabrooks wrote in a statement.

"Our schools depend on this funding."

The Education Ministry said any concern the nutrition program would be defunded is "yet another example of where the NDP speculated about cuts that simply didn't exist."

The nutrition program is also funded in four Edmonton Catholic Schools at a cost of $513,000 per year. More than 1,050 students in those four schools receive a breakfast, lunch or snack.

The money is provided to the school authorities directly, which create and run their own program.