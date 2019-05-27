Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Government funding for evacuees available Monday, new fire burning near Trout Lake
Aerial footage of the wildfire near High Level shot on May 25, 2019. (SOURCE: GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA)
CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, May 27, 2019 5:50AM MDT
Funding for evacuees
Wildfire evacuees are able to pick up emergency funding from the government starting Monday.
Residents who were forced to flee because of the fires can receive a one-time payment of $1,250 per adult and $500 per child.
Registration started on Sunday for anyone who wanted to receive the funding electronically. Those who want to receive pre-loaded debit cards can begin picking them up at reception centres starting at 10 a.m. on Monday.
The fire is now about 107,000 hectares in size.
Trout Lake fire
An emergency alert has been issued because of a new fire near Trout Lake. The government says the blaze, which is about 300 hectares in size, is burning about 14 kilometres southeast of the community.
They are warning residents that they may need to evacuate on short notice.
Trout Lake is about 500 kilometres north of Edmonton.
There are currently six wildfires burning out of control across the province.