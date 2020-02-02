EDMONTON -- Results of the government's review of Alberta Health Services are due Monday morning.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro is expected to discuss in Calgary his department's findings, as well as what action the government will be taking in response.

Last spring, the province hired Ernst & Young to do the first comprehensive review of AHS since it was formed in 2009.

The review looked at the agency's structure, programs, services and policies with the goal of reducing costs and improving performance.

Alberta is spending $20.6 billion on health this year, eating up more than 40 per cent of the operating budget.

A government-appointed panel, led by former Saskatchewan health minister Janice MacKinnon, has said rising health costs need to be addressed and that Alberta is comparatively getting substandard outcomes for the money it pays.

The Official Opposition is also expected to comment on the report on Monday.

With files from The Canadian Press