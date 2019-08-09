Participants in the second annual Soaring Eagles Indigenous Youth camp celebrated their graduation Friday.

Twenty-one Indigenous youth aged 15-18 years took part in the week long camp, giving them a close look at what it is to be an RCMP member and how the police force operates.

The cadets learned many skills, including drill class, fitness, forensics and crime scene management.

This is the second year the RCMP has run the Soaring Eagles camp, with the intention of building better community ties between Indigenous groups and police.

Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki gave a congratulatory speech to the youth, and commented on how important programs like this can be. “It's very important that we engage with Indigenous youth across the province and this is one way that we have identified to do that in a very constructive way,” Zablocki said.

The camp is a way to encourage First Nations people to join the police force, which the Deputy Commissioner said is a priority.

"They may wear a red surge but ultimately that’s not the most important thing," he added. "It's important that we make that connection with these young people because they will be community leaders.”

Several dignitaries on hand to mark the occasion, including the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta the Honourable Lois Mitchell and Premier Jason Kenny.