Graffiti has been on the rise in Edmonton since July but one tag in particular has left a mark at more than 70 locations across the city.

The new graffiti series has appeared on dumpsters, storefronts, underpasses and vehicles in west, central and southwest neighbourhoods around the city.

Edmonton police officers believe the vandals are tagging during the night and into the early morning hours, primarily along Stony Plain Road, Jasper Avenue, and Whyte Avenue.

Officers continue to try and identify the suspect, or suspects, with hopes that by releasing photos of the tag, someone will come forward with information.

They are asking that anyone who finds a similar tag on their property to file a report and contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.