EDMONTON—A Canadian National train partially derailed along Highway 15 between Range Road 181 and Range Road 182 Sunday morning, spilling grain.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP responded to the incident after the train slid off the tracks at approximately 5 a.m.

The train was moving grain and 16 cars spilled their load.

There were no dangerous good being transported and no injuries were reported.

No roads or crossings are currently blocked and traffic is not being diverted.