    Grande Prairie, Alta., man dead after semi rear-ends pickup truck

    A man is dead following a Thursday morning collision in Grande Prairie, RCMP said in an afternoon media release.

    The man was driving a pickup truck eastbound on Highway 668, which runs along the south end of the Alberta city 388 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, when he was rear-ended by a semi around 7:40 a.m., RCMP said.

    The pickup driver, a 51-year-old Grande Prairie resident, was declared dead at the scene.

    Police closed the highway near Range Road 61 for several hours as a result of the collision.

    The RCMP is investigating the circumstances of the collision.

