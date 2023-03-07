Grande Prairie council votes to dump RCMP, create municipal police service

Early Tuesday morning, the majority of Grande Prairie's council voted in favour of ditching the RCMP and creating a local police force.

Debate on the topic went past midnight, with councillors eventually voting 8-1 in favour of replacing the RCMP.

"These decisions are not taken lightly," Grande Prairie mayor Jackie Clayton told her colleagues. "We are elected to make decisions. We cannot abdicate our decision-making process. We need to make a decision today."

She was one of eight to vote in favour of ceasing RCMP service.

Chris Thiessen was the only councillor who opposed, citing concerns the decision was being rushed.

A council presentation prepared by consulting group MNP pegged the five-year cost to phase in a Grande Prairie police service at $169 million, roughly $19 million more than staying with RCMP.

The transition will take five years. Local police are expected to start serving the city of 63,000 within three years.

In order to keep that timeline, the city will next seek permission from the provincial government to change policing models and create a local service, pass a bylaw to create a police commission, and notify the federal government of its decision.

In a statement, the National Police Federation reiterated its criticism of the decision as "politically motivated" but committed to contributing its part to the transition.

"While our Members will remain the police of jurisdiction for the foreseeable future, we will also hold the City and Council accountable for the public safety, transition timelines and budgets that they have committed to through this review and transition decision," president Brian Sauvé said.

With files from CTV Edmonton's Sean Amato