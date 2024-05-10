Grande Prairie County No. 1 under state of emergency, evacuation orders due to wildfire
Out-of-control wildfires in northern Alberta prompted a local state of emergency in the County of Grande Prairie early Saturday morning, as well as evacuation orders in the county and the Municipal District of Greenview.
Due to a 1,400-hectare fire burning four kilometres east of the Hamlet of Teepee Creek, an evacuation order was issued Friday night for Kleskun Creek north to Township Road 742, as well as the Riverstone Golf Course.
Evacuees should travel north to Township Road 742 and west onto Highway 733.
They should register at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre at 11633 and 100 Street in Grande Prairie.
Another evacuation order was issued early Saturday morning for Greenview No. 16.
Residents along in the North Goodwin area west of Range Road 21, between Township Road 734 and Township Road 741, were told to evacuate immediately.
All evacuees should bring important documents, medications and pets. They should register at the Paradise Inn at 3609 Highway Street in Valleyview.
Evacuation alerts were in place for the following areas:
- Township Road 744 to 750 and Range Road 32; and
- Township Road 744 to 730 and Range Road 32.
Residents should be ready to evacuate on short notice. Updates can be found on the County of Grande Prairie Facebook page.
The second out-of-control wildfire was burning over 130 hectares 13 kilometres northwest of Valhalla.
Thursday, officials said a lack of rain in northern Alberta was driving higher fire risks in the region, and Saturday the wildfire danger in the county remained extreme.
Wildfire that forced evacuation of Fort Nelson, B.C., caused by tree falling on wires, mayor says
The wildfire that prompted the evacuation of more than 3,000 people near Fort Nelson, B.C., was caused by a tree falling on wires, according to the municipality's mayor.
Couple randomly attacked, 1 stabbed, by group of teens in Toronto, police say
A man has been transported to hospital after police say he was stabbed in a random attack carried out by a group of teens in Toronto on Friday night.
Eurovision Song Contest final kicks off after protests, backstage chaos and a contestant's expulsion
The final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest kicked off Saturday in the Swedish city of Malmo after days of protests and offstage drama that have tipped the feelgood musical celebration into a chaotic pressure cooker overshadowed by the war in Gaza.
IN PICTURES Northern lights dance across the night sky in southern Ont.
From London, to Grand Bend, Collingwood and Guelph, here are some highlights of Friday night and Saturday morning's northern lights display.
Ron Ellis, who played over 1,000 games with Maple Leafs, dead at 79
Ron Ellis, who played over 1,000 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and was a member of Canada's team at the 1972 Summit Series, has died at age 79.
'I am angry': Alberta farmers will continue fight over world class motorsport resort
The rolling hills leading to the hamlet of Rosebud are dotted with sprawling farms and cattle pastures -- and a sign sporting a simple message: No Race Track.
opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool
Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.
Which Canadian cities have the highest and lowest grocery prices?
Where you live plays a big factor in what you pay at the grocery store. And while it's no secret the same item may have a different price depending on the store, city or province, we wanted to see just how big the differences are, and why.
Haitians demand the resignation and arrest of the country's police chief after a new gang attack
A growing number of civilians and police officers are demanding the dismissal and arrest of Haiti's police chief as heavily armed gangs launched a new attack in the capital of Port-au-Prince, seizing control of yet another police station early Saturday.
