Grande Prairie doctor sex case spurs counsellors to call for advancement of Alberta regulatory college plans

The head of the province's association for counsellors is calling on the Alberta government to forge ahead with the establishment of a formal college after a health professional found guilty of sexually assaulting a patient resurfaced this month offering services in Grande Prairie.

Late last month, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta cancelled the practice permit and registration of Brianne Hudson, a doctor in the city of about 65,000 located 389 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Hudson had been suspended by the college a year ago pending its decision on how she would be sanctioned. The college had found her guilty on charges of having a sexual relationship with a patient in 2019 and subsequently providing false information on her licence renewal.

According to documents revealed at a hearing in January 2023, Hudson has a broad scope of practice that includes running her family clinic, and work at the local emergency room and in long-term care.

In a media release Friday, the Association of Counselling Therapy of Alberta (ACTA) said it discovered Hudson is continuing to work as an addictions counsellor in Grande Prairie.

ACTA says the 4,000 counselling professionals providing mental health and addiction counselling in the province, including Hudson, have "no regulatory oversight."

Laura Hahn, ACTA's interim chief executive officer and registrar, told CTV News Edmonton said the risks of not having a regulatory body are "significant."

"There is no body to lodge complaints to, to have them appropriately investigated, licensed or polled when needed," Hahn said.

ACTA says the provincial government has known of the risks and the solution — establishment of the College of Counselling Therapy of Alberta — since 2018.

Hahn says ACTA has been ready to open the new college since 2021 with widespread support from stakeholders including counselling professionals, First Nations, post-secondary institutions and employers, adding that the association is "confused" the government is pursuing "more consultation" before allowing it.

"It's hard to understand because I'm not sure why there would be any need to do extra consultation when it's the standard approach to health safety and there is widespread support, including from their consultation in 2021," said Hahn, who said she last met with the minister of mental health and addictions about establishing the college in September.

Hunter Baril, the press secretary for the mental health and addictions ministry, said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton that the situation surrounding Hudson is "concerning" and demonstrates why the ministry is "working to regulate the profession with proper consultation."

"We are currently reviewing the ACTA’s proposal to regulate counselling therapists Alberta," Baril said in the statement.

"However, we have heard significant concerns on ACTA’s engagement process and proposal structure from First Nations, charities, non-profits, employers and practitioners. It is clear their proposal needs further engagement by Alberta’s government with Albertans, Indigenous leaders and organizations who provide counselling services to ensure the proposal does not reduce access to services or cause undue strain on the workforce."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein