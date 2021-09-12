Grande Prairie drug investigation results in 3 arrests, drugs seized: RCMP

EDMONTON -

RCMP say a drug trafficking investigation last month resulted in the arrest of 3 people and significant quantities ofsuspected cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Officers conducted two searches in August of properties in Grande Prairie, Alta., where they seized what they believe to be 260 grams of cocaine, 32 grams of fentanyl, and 17 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

A loaded 9-mm handgun, $29,000 in Canadian cash, and other “items related to drug trafficking” were also located by police.

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with:

two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm;

possession of a restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition;

careless storage of a firearm;

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; and

possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized.

The youth was released from custody after a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie provincial court on Sept. 27.

Grande Prairie residents Jordan Monette, 28, and Meagan Harris, 38, face charges including:

two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Monette and Harris were also released and are expected to appear in court on Oct. 13.