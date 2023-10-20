Grande Prairie educational assistant charged with sexual assault, exploitation of youth

An educational assistant who lives in Grande Prairie has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Brooke Richer, 23, faces charges of sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and luring a child.

A "potential inappropriate relationship" between Richer and a youth was reported at the end of September.

Police, in a news release on Friday, did not say how the two knew each other.

Richer was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.