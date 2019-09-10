All lanes were reopened to traffic early Tuesday morning after being closed on Monday due to a single-vehicle crash.

According to RCMP, a semi-truck unit tipped over and blocked the roadway in the area of Highway 43 and Highway 2 on Monday.

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated on the scene.

In a written release, Grande Prairie RCMP said the highway was open to traffic at 2 a.m.