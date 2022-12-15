Grande Prairie looking for resident feedback on new police service
The City of Grande Prairie is looking for resident feedback as it looks toward developing its own municipal police service.
The city has contracted MNP to engage with the community and create a detailed transition plan for establishing a municipal police service.
Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton says its critical city council hears from residents to make an informed decision.
“It is important that residents participate in the survey and open house so that we can hear your thoughts and consider them alongside other data that will be presented to city council in 2023,” said the mayor.
The consultation will include an online survey, open houses for residents, interviews, focus groups, and stakeholder meetings.
“Through this process, participants can share their feedback on what they would like to see in a modern municipal police service and how it can effectively serve our community,” says the city in a media release.
City council approved $250,000 for a detailed transition plan and public consultation plan in September at a special council meeting.
The mayor said the detailed transition report would help council decide on a municipal police force.”
“It will be so detailed and granular that it will show the impacts, the cost, the risks and the benefits,” she said in September.
Currently, the city contracts its municipal police services through the RCMP with a Municipal Police Services Agreement (MPSA).
The city was presented a Police Service Model Review at the Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 27, a day before the special council meeting was called to fund the transition plan and public engagement.
“MPSAs are available through the Provincial Police Service Agreement (PPSA) between the (province) and RCMP,” reads the Police Service Model Review.
“If the (province) were to form a new Provincial Police Service, the RCMP will no longer be available to provide municipal contract policing in the City of Grande Prairie or elsewhere in Alberta.”
The expected cost of creating a municipal police service is estimated at around $10-20 million.
The survey is open until Dec. 23 and can be completed at engage.cityofgp.com/municipalpolice.
The open house date will be announced in January.
All information gathered from the survey will be presented to city council in early 2023.
