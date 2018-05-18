

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





A Grande Prairie male faces multiple charges following an incident Monday afternoon involving another man.

RCMP were already in downtown Grande Prairie at Revolution Place on an unrelated matter when the victim approached them. He was holding a weapon that he claimed he had been assaulted with. After turning the gun over to police they determined the weapon was an imitation handgun.

RCMP say that Joshua Tanner, 39, assaulted the victim before they were able to locate and arrest him without incident. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Tanner has been charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Three counts of failing to comply with conditions

Carry concealed weapon

Tanner’s first court appearance was Wednesday.