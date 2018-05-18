Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Grande Prairie man facing assault, weapons charges
Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, May 18, 2018 11:17AM MDT
A Grande Prairie male faces multiple charges following an incident Monday afternoon involving another man.
RCMP were already in downtown Grande Prairie at Revolution Place on an unrelated matter when the victim approached them. He was holding a weapon that he claimed he had been assaulted with. After turning the gun over to police they determined the weapon was an imitation handgun.
RCMP say that Joshua Tanner, 39, assaulted the victim before they were able to locate and arrest him without incident. The victim suffered minor injuries.
Tanner has been charged with:
- Assault with a weapon
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Three counts of failing to comply with conditions
- Carry concealed weapon
Tanner’s first court appearance was Wednesday.