EDMONTON -- A 22-year-old man has been charged with drug trafficking after RCMP found him with a large quantity of illegal drugs.

Grande Prairie RCMP were checking to see if Brandon Parlee had met his curfew when they found him asleep with a case of pills in his lap.

Once they had a search warrant, police seized a number of items:

775 Xanax tablets

20.8 grams of fentanyl

5 squares of LSD

226 tablets of unknown medication

17 cell phones

Shotgun and pistol ammunition

Police also found items they say were used for drug distribution, including scales and small baggies, and about $200 cash.

Parlee is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Grande Prairie on Aug. 24. He has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of a release order.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other drug activity is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or your local police.