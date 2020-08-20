EDMONTON -- A 22-year-old man has been charged with drug trafficking after RCMP found him with a large quantity of illegal drugs.

Grande Prairie RCMP were checking to see if Brandon Parlee had met his curfew when they found him asleep with a case of pills in his lap.

Once they had a search warrant, police seized a number of items:

  • 775 Xanax tablets
  • 20.8 grams of fentanyl
  • 5 squares of LSD
  • 226 tablets of unknown medication
  • 17 cell phones
  • Shotgun and pistol ammunition

Police also found items they say were used for drug distribution, including scales and small baggies, and about $200 cash.

Parlee is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Grande Prairie on Aug. 24. He has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of a release order.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other drug activity is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or your local police.