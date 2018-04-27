ALERT investigators in Grande Prairie said a man from that area who was wanted in connection to a 2017 drug trafficking investigation had been arrested, and he was facing a number of charges.

Police said Andre Rozon was arrested on Wednesday, April 25, by ALERT investigators in Grande Prairie.

Rozon, 43, was wanted on a warrant connected to a previous ALERT drug trafficking investigation. That case had wrapped up in September 2017.

The most recent arrest came after he was stopped in a vehicle, with Nolan Knibbs, 27.

Investigators searched the vehicle and found 157 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of methamphetamine, 0.2 grams of heroin and $1,970 cash.

Rozon has been charged two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, a charge of possession of proceeds of crime and three counts of breach of recognizance.

Knibbs is facing two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.