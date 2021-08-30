EDMONTON -- Patients are being transferred from a northern Alberta hospital because of an increased number of COVID-19 cases requiring acute and intensive care.

Nine patients at Grande Prairie's QEII Hospital were being transferred to neighbouring health-care centres, Alberta Health Services announced Sunday.

"This is a result of increased COVID-19 patients requiring acute care and ICU spaces at the facility," AHS' statement read.

"Patient safety is of utmost importance to us and we only make these decisions when absolutely necessary."

According to the latest data, Alberta had 336 COVID-19 patients, including 74 in ICUs across the province.

The city of Grande Prairie, with more than 400 cases, is second among Alberta municipalities in active cases per 100,000 residents. It has the third-highest number of total active cases.

Grande Prairie County had 185 active cases and an active case rate of 582 per 100,000, according to data released on Friday.

AHS said patients would be transferred back to the QEII Hospital at a safe and appropriate time, but that in the meantime acute care was unaffected and the emergency department remained open, although patients needing no-urgent care could be directed to emergency departments of other facilities.

"The Queen Elizabeth II Hospital remains a safe place to receive care – there is no increased risk to patients coming to the hospital. Any patient with symptoms, or who has tested positive for COVID-19, is isolated and treated in designated rooms."