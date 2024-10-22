Grande Prairie police seek dashcam footage after body of unidentified woman found

EDMONTON
    Police in Grande Prairie are seeking vehicle dash camera footage after a woman was found dead northwest of the Alberta city.

    RCMP said Tuesday in a media release they received a report Monday afternoon of the body in an undeveloped area northwest of the community of 70,000. She has not yet been identified.

    An autopsy on her body is slated for Wednesday in Edmonton.

    RCMP is seeking dashcam footage from people who may have driven 116 Street between 104 and 112 avenues between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday.

    Anyone with information about the case can call police at 780-830-5701 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online or via the P3 Tips app. www.P3Tips.com

    Grande Prairie is 390 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. 

