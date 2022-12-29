Grande Prairie shelter-in-place order lifted

A shelter-in-place for a Grande Prairie neighbourhood was lifted early Friday morning.

When the order was issued around 7:30 p.m., residents near 115B Street between Range Road 63 and Westpointe Drive were told to stay at home, and residents from outside the neighbourhood were directed to avoid the area.

Mounties did not say why a shelter-in-place had been issued, but that a heavy police presence was in the area and public access was restricted.

The order was lifted around 2:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

RCMP remained on scene after the order was lifted.