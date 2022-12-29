Grande Prairie shelter-in-place order lifted
A shelter-in-place for a Grande Prairie neighbourhood was lifted early Friday morning.
When the order was issued around 7:30 p.m., residents near 115B Street between Range Road 63 and Westpointe Drive were told to stay at home, and residents from outside the neighbourhood were directed to avoid the area.
Mounties did not say why a shelter-in-place had been issued, but that a heavy police presence was in the area and public access was restricted.
The order was lifted around 2:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.
RCMP remained on scene after the order was lifted.
Trudeau and family vacation in Jamaica amid gang-related state of emergency
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently vacationing in Jamaica amid a state of emergency in the Caribbean nation, which was issued earlier this month due to a surge in gang violence.
Man accused of killing OPP officer had been initially denied bail in other case
Court documents show the man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer had been initially denied bail, and was later granted it upon review, in a separate case months before the alleged shooting.
'Anyone would do the same': Family takes in 10 strangers stranded in Ontario blizzard
A man from Blenheim, Ont., and his family hosted 10 strangers overnight after they became trapped in the blizzard that pummelled Ontario last Friday.
The best and worst movies of 2022: From 'Nope' to 'Blonde'
Not all of 2022’s movies were great. According to CTV's Film Critic Richard Crouse, here are best and worst movies for 2022.
Feel-good stories of 2022: From generous communities to octopus hugs
From random acts of kindness to amazing wildlife encounters, 2022 saw its fair share of inspiring moments. CTVNews.ca rounds up some of the most heartwarming stories of the year.
Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania
Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer, was detained in Romania late Thursday on charges of human trafficking and rape, according to local media reports.
World reacts to death of Brazilian soccer king Pele
Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele. He died of cancer in Brazil at age 82. His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans.
One of 8 teen girls charged in swarming death of Toronto man granted bail
One of eight teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Toronto man has been granted bail.
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured. Quebec's public safety ministry confirmed that Nicous D'Andre Spring was illegally detained in the Montreal jail since he was supposed to be released on Dec. 23 following a bail hearing by video link from the facility.
Ian Tyson, Canadian folk and country legend, dead at 89
Family of the long-lauded singer-songwriter confirmed he died at home, at his ranch in southern Alberta, on Thursday.
Air Canada, WestJet, among most delayed North American airlines in 2022: Report
A new report from Cirium Aviation Analytics found that Canada's two largest airlines faced plenty of delays in 2022.
Sunwing cancels all Sask. flights until Feb. 3
Sunwing has cancelled all operations in Saskatchewan, including flights from Saskatoon and Regina until Feb. 3.
'I don’t trust Sunwing': Some Sask. residents driving home amid flight cancellations
After a tumultuous week for Sunwing airline, including seemingly endless delays from Punta Cana and other tropical destinations, passengers say they've lost faith in the airline.
Saskatchewan First Act just another chapter in long fight over resource sharing: FSIN Chief
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron reiterated his commitment to fighting the Saskatchewan First Act in a year-end interview with CTV News.
These are the Sask. stories that were trending on the internet, social media in 2022
Here’s a look at some of the quirky and fun stories from across the world wide web that made headlines in Saskatchewan in 2022.
Homeowner calls for safer barriers at intersection after impaired driver plows through multiple yards
A Regina woman is voicing her frustration with the dead-end of a street that backs onto her property after a car ended up in her neighbour’s backyard.
-
'It was a different beast': P.E.I. premier weighs in on Fiona's impact, another year in office
As Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King looks back at the year, he agrees with many that post-tropical storm Fiona stands out as one of the most impactful incidents on the island in 2022.
Bedard ties Eberle's goal record as Canada thumps Austria at world juniors
Connor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship. The 17-year-old phenom also tied Jordan Eberle for the national record with his 14th career goal at the men's under-20 event.
Homicide investigation underway after man dies following November assault: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating the death of a man in Campbellton, N.B., as a homicide.
WATCH LIVE | Body of slain OPP officer to be escorted from Toronto to Barrie in procession today
The body of slain Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala will be escorted from Toronto to Barrie in a police procession Friday morning.
-
BREAKING | 'A tragic scene': 4 dead, including 2 children, after overnight house fire in Hamilton
Four people have died, including two children, after they were pulled from a three-alarm house fire in Hamilton overnight.
-
One dead in fatal collision on Highway 401
A fatal collision in Pickering, Ont. Friday morning has left one person dead.
Indigenous policing chiefs want funding gaps closed, and services considered essential
Indigenous police service leaders would like funding gaps to close between their services and non-Indigenous police forces, as well as changes made so their services are categorized as essential like those in municipalities across Canada.
-
Man arrested for impaired driving after crashing through park and into house in Pierrefonds
A 29-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving after driving through two fences in a park and ending up crashing against a residence in Montreal's West Island.
Second straight day of record-breaking warm temperatures in Ottawa
The stretch of mild December weather continues with a second straight day of record-breaking temperatures in Ottawa.
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over New Year's
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Jan. 2.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | Things to do in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
Kitchener mom says man in ski mask followed her, rammed her car
A Kitchener woman says she and her 13-year-old daughter were followed by a man wearing a ski mask, who at one point, rammed the back bumper of their car.
-
Johana Franco, an international student from Colombia, and her friend Catherine Cook definitely believe in the spirit of Christmas and the kindness people show around the holidays.
-
-
'It's getting scary': Kenora woman attacked in store wants action to curb violence
A Kenora store owner is left shaken after being attacked in her own shop by a stranger. She's calling for immediate action to address the root causes of violence.
Man attacked with machete on Winnipeg bus
An 18-year-old male is facing charges following a fight on a Winnipeg Transit bus where he allegedly used a machete.
-
Fire prompts early-morning road closure in Winnipeg
An early-morning fire has caused a road closure in Winnipeg on Friday morning.
Teachers, parents pressure B.C. to reinstate mask mandate days before schools reopen
Days before students return to school, some teachers and parents are calling for tighter COVID-19 protocols in classrooms.
Music community mourning death of beloved Vancouver rock critic
Vancouver's live music community is in mourning following the death of longtime The Province rock critic Tom Harrison.
-
Burst pipes flood Vancouver elementary school, forcing months-long closure
An elementary school in South Vancouver will be closed for months after burst pipes flooded the building over the winter break.
Hazmat crews, police called to downtown Victoria
First responders shut down a street in downtown Victoria and donned full hazmat gear on Thursday afternoon, though police say there's no risk to the general public.
'Better safety and faster transit': New bus lanes open on Pat Bay Highway
New bus queue "jump lanes" have opened along the Patricia Bay Highway in Central Saanich, promising faster and more efficient transit services along the Saanich Peninsula, according to the province.
-
Canucks captain gives B.C. boy hockey stick, but stick gets lost on flight home
A B.C. boy is hoping to be reunited with a prized gift after he received a hockey stick from Canucks captain Bo Horvat, only to have the stick get lost in transit when he flew home.