GRANT’S PIE: ABC Pie (Apple Blueberry Cherry)

This is a 3 layered Pie with Baked Puff Pastry in between to separate the layers.

You can use canned fruit or prepare fresh for each layer.

Lattice the top layer of pastry over the Cherry, brush with egg wash and bake at 350 degrees on the bottom rack for 1 hour to 1hour 15minutes