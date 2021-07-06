EDMONTON -- As of Tuesday, groups at risk of hate and bias-motivated crimes are now eligible for emergency funding to upgrade their security and monitoring systems.

The Alberta Infrastructure Security Program is available immediately and up to $12,000 per applicant has been allocated.

The money can be used to purchase window film, cameras, anti-graffiti sealant or alarms.

In light of the recent acts of vandalism at places of worship and suspected arsons, the government said the funding will be granted where an immediate threat is identified and there is evidence to support it.

“We must all condemn hate-motivated acts of violence and vandalism,” Jason Kenney, the Alberta premier, said in a statement.

“All Albertans must be able to exercise their religious freedom in peace and security.”

Eligible organizations include not-for-profit associations who because of their colour, race, ethnic or national origins, sexual orientation, religious affiliation or some other attribute are at risk of hate, prejudice, or bias crimes.

“While we work towards the ultimate goal of eliminating hate crimes Alberta and bringing those guilty to justice, this fast-tracked grant program will help protect those most at risk,” Kaycee Madu, the minister of justice, said.

The emergency funding is a one-time security grant and there's $2 million set aside to be dispersed. More information can be found on the province's crime prevention page.