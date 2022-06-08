Graphic warning: Wife, sister of man accused of killing girl in Edmonton testify
Two women told a murder trial that aliens, 5G technology, the government, and a spiritual awakening occupied a man's mind before he was charged in the fatal stabbing of a seven-year-old girl.
David Moss, 36, is seeking a ruling that he is not criminally responsible of second-degree murder in the May 18, 2020, death of Bella Rose Desrosiers in her southeast Edmonton bedroom.
His wife, Tracy Couture-Strarosta, and his sister, Apryl Pfunder, testified Wednesday about how Moss's mental health took an extreme turn before Desrosiers' throat was slashed with scissors.
"He told me that he was having thoughts of self-harm, and harming Tracy and the kids," Pfunder told the judge-alone trial.
Bella's mother, Melissa Desrosiers, was a new friend of Moss's at the time. She tried to defend her daughter, but Moss pushed her away, according to the agreed statement of facts in the case. Moss was staying at the Desrosiers' home at the time.
Pfunder testified that she grew up with Moss in High Level and Holden, Alta. She said there was some abuse in the family and that they practiced spirituality using crystals.
Pfunder said Moss suffered from a severe brain injury after he was hit with a rock when he was a teen.
"They put it back together like a jigsaw puzzle and then put a metal plate inside of his head," she said.
Couture-Strarosta testified that a few years later she met Moss and had four children with him. She said the marriage was "good and bad" but that he would regularly argue with her about conspiracy theories that included aliens.
"He would just say like 'they're coming to me, I can feel it,"' Couture-Strarosta said.
She told court he would wake up in the middle of the night to go for walks to get away from a tower near their home that he believed was creating vibrations in his ears.
After the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, the family temporarily closed their tattoo shop.
A month later, "he decided he was going to leave me," Couture-Strarosta said.
They continued living in the same home with the kids during the pandemic but slept in separate bedrooms. Finances became a concern. Couture-Strarosta said a few days before the killing, Moss began posting offensive rap songs about her and his mom on social media.
A day before the killing, Couture-Strarosta said she woke up to the sound of Moss sobbing in his room. He told her he had affairs with other women and was sexually assaulted by a cousin when he was nine years old.
Couture-Strarosta became upset and went to stay at her mother-in-law's home while Pfunder took care of their children. That night, Pfunder said Moss barricaded himself in his tattoo shop.
Pfunder testified he told his older sister he was seeing spirits, demons, and a little girl waving at him, and that he hadn't eaten or slept in five days because he wanted to stay in the spiritual world. But he promised Pfunder over the phone that he would eat and sleep that night.
The next morning, Couture-Strarosta said Moss called her and said he was going to kill himself and her. He also told her he had sexually assaulted a cousin.
"This wasn't a David I've ever heard before," Couture-Strarosta said while weeping on the witness stand.
She told court she called the Edmonton Police and Crisis Response Team and asked them to take him somewhere. They evaluated him and scheduled another meeting with them at 4:30 p.m. that day but he never went.
Couture-Strarosta said Desrosiers mother, Melissa, volunteered to take Moss to the hospital to get him help. The two were new friends at the time.
Desrosiers picked up Bella and her younger sister from their aunt's home and arrived at her house with Moss that evening.
While Moss took a shower, Desrosiers took her daughters to their bedroom for the night. Their aunt was to babysit while Melissa took Moss to the hospital.
GRAPHIC WARNING: The following details may disturb some readers.
Court heard that Desrosiers was about to kiss Bella good night in the room she shared with her sister when Moss, wearing only shorts, appeared in the doorway. He was holding a pair of scissors he had retrieved from a kitchen drawer.
Crown lawyer Shivani Naidu-Barrett said Moss pushed Desrosiers aside and began slashing Bella in her neck with the 20-centimetre blade. Desrosiers fought him as she told her other daughter to run to the bathroom and lock herself inside.
"Moss continued to cut Bella's neck to the point of almost decapitating her,'' Naidu-Barrett said.
When police arrived, they found Bella dead. Moss, his hands and feet bloodied, was sitting on the couch.
Pfunder said she spoke to Moss while he was in custody and he said he didn't remember Bella's killing.
The trial is to continue on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2022.
---
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Student who survived Texas school shooting by playing dead speaks to U.S. Congress
An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, recounted in video testimony to U.S. Congress on Wednesday how she covered herself with a dead classmate's blood to avoid being shot and 'just stayed quiet.'
'Crisis situation': Travel industry calls for eased COVID travel restrictions amid Pearson delays
As delays and long lines continue to frustrate air travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, the travel and tourism industry has been calling on the federal government to ease the remaining COVID-19 travel measures as a way to speed up service and address the staffing shortages.
Marco Mendicino tries to clarify whether police asked for Emergencies Act
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is trying to clarify whether anyone outright asked the government to invoke the Emergencies Act in February, after his deputy minister told a committee the minister had been 'misunderstood' when he seemed to say police asked for the act to be used.
Ottawa names special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools
The federal government has named Kimberly Murray, the former executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, as special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools.
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
Conservatives say leadership vote won't be delayed after 'many new members' signed up
Conservative leadership chair Ian Brodie says he doesn't see any scenario in which the race could be delayed, even as party faithful fret over the long wait to certify memberships.
Man facing terrorism charges in Mississauga, Ont., mosque attack: police
A man who allegedly attacked worshippers at a Mississauga, Ont., mosque earlier this year is now facing terrorism charges, Peel Region police said on Wednesday.
'This is the worst': Body of newborn girl found in Winnipeg woman’s garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. People living in a North End neighbourhood are in shock after Winnipeg police revealed Wednesday they found the body of a newborn girl early last month in a back lane garbage bin.
Two Ontario teens face combined 100 charges following alleged gunpoint carjackings
A 19-year-old Toronto man and his alleged teenage accomplice who tried to steal a dozen cars at gunpoint in an 11-day stretch last month are now in custody, police say.
Calgary
-
Neighbour questions why 911 call deemed non-urgent after fatal dog attack
An alert resident trying to help an elderly neighbour, who was slumped against her garage door in a northwest alley after being attacked by three dogs on Sunday, says she requested an ambulance while on the phone with 911.
-
Alberta opioid deaths could still hit grim record despite decrease from December
While the province is cautiously pointing to month over month drops in opioid deaths, the overall numbers remain grim.
-
Last week for mutants on the street: HBO's The Last of Us wraps mega-million dollar Alberta shoot
Shooting of the HBO series The Last of Us is wrapping up after a 13 month run that began at the end of last April.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Public Schools slashes teacher jobs, adds $100 lunch fee
The city's public school board is cutting teaching positions as it deals with a budget shortfall.
-
Sask. man sentenced in 21-month-old son's murder
A Prince Albert man who killed his 21-month-old son has been sentenced.
-
Saskatoon council grants lease extension to downtown shelter
The Saskatoon Tribal Council’s temporary downtown wellness shelter is staying put after city council voted to extend its lease until next spring at a special council meeting.
Regina
-
Safer and softer: Leibel Field to receive new turf
Leibel Field is set to receive a large improvement. The field is expected to have new turf in place by the beginning of August.
-
'Share our farm': Children take part in field trip to learn about agriculture
Over 100 children took a field trip to a farm near Norquay to participate in a program called Food Farm.
-
'Anomalies' found on the proposed site of the future Regina General Hospital parkade
Geotechnical assessment work for the proposed parkade at the Regina General Hospital (RGH) has discovered some “anomalies” according to a news release by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry: Communications official admits warning was delayed
An RCMP official broke down in tears when she told a public inquiry Wednesday that the unclear practices her team used to alert the public to an active shooter led to a crucial delay during the killer's 2020 rampage.
-
Houston government won’t fast-track $15 minimum wage increase
Despite the record-high inflation and the rising cost of everyday staples like food and gas, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said his government won't expedite a $15 minimum wage.
-
Merging of two health authorities not on the table: New Brunswick premier
The MLA for Fredericton-Grand Lake says he's hoping to discuss the possibility of merging New Brunswick's two provincial health authorities into one during a caucus retreat next week.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Ontario doctor billed for 42,000 tests he didn't do, investigation finds
A Toronto doctor billed for tens of thousands of tests authorities say he never performed, and subjected other patients to scores of unnecessary procedures, CTV News has learned.
-
Man dies after shooting in Scarborough; multiple suspects sought
Toronto police are looking for multiple suspects after a man was shot and killed at an apartment building in Scarborough on Wednesday evening.
-
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
Montreal
-
'It's obvious': Quebec Liberals accuse CAQ of sovereigntist agenda
Quebec Liberals accused the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) of a sovereigntist agenda Monday, claiming the party wants to hold a referendum for Quebec independence.
-
Shootings, violent crime on the rise in Montreal, annual report shows
A new report shows just how bad the problem of gun crime was in Montreal last year, but city officials maintain the metropolis is still a safe place to live.
-
Legault's party isn't updating its website in English this election because it's 'too expensive'
The ruling party of Quebec, the CAQ, hasn't updated the English version of its website since Jan. 13, even in the midst of election season. They haven't forgotten, the CAQ said -- it's just too expensive.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor says 'widespread mask use' is no longer required in the community
Ottawa's medical officer of health says widespread mask use in the community is no longer required, as OC Transpo prepares to lift its mandatory mask requirements this weekend.
-
Ottawa woman trapped in apartment for 10 days after May storm
For 10 days after the May 21 storm, Lynn Ashdown was trapped in her 11th floor apartment. Now, she's calling for more to be done to ensure buildings have backup power for their elevators.
-
Teen found guilty of murder in Ottawa Airbnb shooting
A teenager has been found guilty of murder in connection to a shooting at an Airbnb in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
Two Montreal men charged with Kitchener, Waterloo shootings last August
Police have charged two Montreal men in connection to shootings in Kitchener and Waterloo that happened back on August 14.
-
Police investigating threats at two Cambridge schools
Police are investigating threats made at two Cambridge schools.
-
Searching for Randy’s ring: Family looks for wedding band lost in fatal Cambridge crash
Nearly a month after a crash in Cambridge claimed the lives of two people, the family of one victim is looking for a wedding ring lost in the collision.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay hairstylist offers free haircuts for those down on their luck
When cutting hair, Shawna Lafreniere listens to the stories her clients tell her. For the last two Wednesdays, she's been cutting and styling the hair of struggling people who are down on their luck.
-
Accelerated PSW program returns to colleges in the north to help with shortages
A program offering free training for personal support workers is again being offered province-wide as a way to meet the urgent demand for PSWs.
-
Large crowd as Canadian Mining Expo returns to in-person event in Timmins
The Canadian Mining Expo in Timmins has a little bit of something for anyone who wants to learn about mining.
Winnipeg
-
'This is the worst': Body of newborn girl found in Winnipeg woman’s garbage bin
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. People living in a North End neighbourhood are in shock after Winnipeg police revealed Wednesday they found the body of a newborn girl early last month in a back lane garbage bin.
-
Wellington Crescent reopened after truck pulled from under bridge
Wellington Crescent has reopened after a commercial truck got lodged under a bridge and cut off traffic for hours on Wednesday.
-
Canadian icon Fred Penner talks the dark origins of 'The Cat Came Back'
More than four decades ago Canadian kids were introduced to Fred Penner and his hit song 'The Cat Came Back' – but the original lyrics to the century-old folk tune had a pretty grim and violent message before the Canadian icon got hold of it.
Vancouver
-
'Outraged and distraught': Reaction to disabled B.C. woman’s approval for medically-assisted death
A B.C. woman speaking out about “deathcare” being easier to access than adequate healthcare is sending shockwaves throughout the country, with many saying her experience is a potent example of the slippery slope of expanding access to MAiD.
-
Graphic messages presented in trial of Amanda Todd's alleged cyberbully
Graphic online messages allegedly sent to Amanda Todd when she was just 14 years old were presented in a New Westminster, B.C., courtroom Wednesday during the trial of her alleged cyberbully.
-
Surveillance footage doesn't show car running over Surrey mayor's foot: court documents
Court documents obtained by CTV News Vancouver Wednesday are shedding light into why police believe Mayor Doug McCallum lied when he said his foot was run over.
Vancouver Island
-
Weaving through traffic and evading police, motorcycles hit 270 km/h near Victoria
Police are searching for at least three motorcyclists who were recorded speeding and weaving through traffic on the Pat Bay Highway north of Victoria before evading officers on Monday.
-
'Just can't believe it': Nanaimo restaurant patio destroyed overnight
The owner of the Breakfast Nook on Selby Street in downtown Nanaimo received a rude awaking Wednesday morning after someone destroyed her outdoor patio.
-
Langford mayor headed to Ukraine to deliver relief supplies
A team of volunteers from Langford, B.C. – including the city's mayor – is heading to war-torn Ukraine to deliver desperately needed supplies and support, with the help of a community campaign that's raised half a million dollars.