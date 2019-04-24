Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Grass fire near Bon Accord under control
Crews were called to a grass fire in Sturgeon County on April 24, 2019. (BRANDON LYNCH/CTV EDMONTON)
CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 1:39PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 24, 2019 5:49PM MDT
Fire crews were called to a grass fire south of Bon Accord on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews got the fire under control three lines within the perimetre, and they will remain on scene "for many hours" for mop up operations, a Sturgeon County official told CTV News.