Grass fire sparks evacuation orders in Parkland County

A large wildfire is burning in Parkland County. Residents west of Range Road 65 and north of Township Road 530 to Township Road 534, including the town of Entwistle, are being asked to evacuate immediately. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) A large wildfire is burning in Parkland County. Residents west of Range Road 65 and north of Township Road 530 to Township Road 534, including the town of Entwistle, are being asked to evacuate immediately. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Texas man kills 5 neighbours after they complained of gunfire

A man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbours, killing an eight-year-old and four others inside a house near Houston, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.

As battle for Sudan continues, civilian deaths top 400

Gunfire and heavy artillery fire persisted Saturday in parts of Sudan's capital Khartoum, residents said, despite the extension of a ceasefire between the country's two top generals, whose battle for power has killed hundreds and sent thousands fleeing for their lives.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island