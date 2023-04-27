'Grateful for the outpouring': Edmonton girl addresses being spat on, swore at during Kings game

The family of an Edmonton girl who was subjected to "scary and negative moments" while cheering on the Oilers in Los Angeles last Friday is happy with the way both teams, fans and media have responded.

Cecily Eklund, 10, was "spat on and sworn at for wearing an Oilers jersey" during Game 3 at Crypto.com Arena, her family wrote on Twitter Thursday.

She was diagnosed with brain cancer when she was six and has since raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Stollery Children's Hospital and formed a close friendship with Oilers forward Evander Kane.

The statement also said Cecily "witnessed a fellow Oiler fan being attacked in the row in front of her."

"While this was not the magical experience she dreamed of, or the hockey environment she is used to in Edmonton, Cecily wants people to know that she recognizes that a few fans don't represent an entire fan base and she is grateful for the outpouring support she has received since," it said.

The statement did not address who spit on Cecily or say if that person was arrested or reported to security.

The abuse was first called out by Kane, who wrote on Instagram that he is "disgusted and appalled at what happened to this amazing little girl."

"This type of behaviour is gross and completely unacceptable. For any young girl especially someone battling cancer to be treated in such a manner is pathetic. Grow up and as this smart young lady always says BE KIND!" Kane wrote.

Kane's post caught the attention of Kings fans in California, including Zach Lyttle, who told CTV News Edmonton he was "furious" to hear a child was treated that way.

Lyttle shared Eklund's donation page on his Twitter account and urged fans to "show her what real Kings fans are like."

The fundraiser raised more than $53,000 by Thursday, far surpassing its original goal of $30,000. Many of the donations were signed by Kings fans, who wrote apologetic and encouraging messages to Cecily.

"The L.A. Kings organization has reached out, and both Edmonton Oilers fans and L.A. Kings fans have come together to support her dream of raising as much as possible for the Ben Stelter Fund," the statement said.

"Your incredible generosity and kindness has not gone unnoticed."

The Oilers and Kings meet again for Game 6 in California on Saturday.