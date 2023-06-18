'Grateful for the rain': Wet weather helps firefighters make progress on Fort Chipewyan fire

Steady rain is helping firefighters in Alberta tackle the 73 wildfires still burning in the province, meaning hundreds of evacuees may soon be heading home.

Thanks to the shift in the weather, Alberta Wildfire said crews have made progress on the more than 60,000-hectare Fort Chipewyan fire.

"They're able to get in and take advantage of the low fire activity to put out hot spots and get further and further into the fire perimeter," Josee St-Onge of Alberta Wildfire said Sunday. "It's good news and it means that we're getting closer and closer to controlling that wildfire."

According to the Alberta Wildfire Dashboard, of the wildfire in Alberta Sunday, 19 were out of control, 19 were being held and 35 were under control.

"This type of weather is very welcome in the province, it gives us a chance to really make some progress, do some long-term planning," St-Onge said. "Overall, the wildfire situation in most parts of the province has stabilized."

Despite improving conditions, residents of the area remained under an evacuation order. St-Onge said the decision to re-enter will be up to local authorities.

On Friday, Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation said there is no set date for when residents can return, but plans are in place for when the time comes.

"We are looking forward to hosting a couple of town halls prior to re-entry to ensure that everyone has the same information about the re-entry process," Adam said Friday.

The Fort Chipewyan fire was still classified as out-of-control on Sunday, but the region is expected to see rain and cooler temperatures over the week.

While the weather is encouraging, St-Onge said it's too soon to tell just how much it will help.

"We'll take all the rain we can get most certainly, but it's a bit too soon to see how it's going to impact the rest of the season," she added. "Wildfire season is full of ups and downs depending on the weather.

"So, right now we are definitely grateful for the rain. . . but it only takes a short period of hot, dry and windy conditions to bring the fire danger back up."

The uncertainty of the situation has one evacuated resident concerned about going home.

Marie Marten has been living in Fort McMurray for the past three weeks after being evacuated from Allison Bay.

She said it's been difficult, but she's finally adjusting to life away from home. Despite the news she may be going home, she's worried about having to leave again.

"When Edson got evacuated the second time, it pushed my anxiety a little bit more," Marten said. "What if that's going to happen to us when we return home?"

There have been some positives, she added, and she's taken the time away to reconnect with family and friends.

When everyone does head home, she hopes it's a chance for the wider community to reconnect.

"I'm just hoping with this re-entry that everybody goes home and picks up and continues on and takes care of one another," she added. "I'm really [hoping] that this will start our healing for the whole community."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti