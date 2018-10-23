Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Gravel spilled in semi-rollover south of Edmonton
Only minor injuries were reported after a semi rollover in Leduc County Tuesday.
Leduc RCMP said the rollover happened on Glen Park Road between Range Roads 254 and 255.
It is not known how many people were involved. However, only minor injuries were reported and so STARS was not dispatched.
The cause of the rollover is also unknown.