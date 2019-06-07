

Evan Klippenstein, CTV News Edmonton





A ferris wheel, the zipper, mini donuts and other midway favourites have set up shop for the weekend in the Kingsway Mall parking lot. And they’re all powered by green energy.

The 2019 version of Sustainival is running from Thursday to Sunday, hoping to attract crowds to ride the rides and learn about different ways green energy can be used.

0ver 40 attractions are on site, all powered by biodiesel generators. The festival will use 4,000 litres of biodiesel sourced from canola plants and deep fryer waste.

Sustainival Executive Director Odette Hutchings says there’s often a misinterpretation of what can be done with this type of fuel.

“The raw power of watching people fly through the air on the frenzy knowing that it’s powered by green energy, it sends a powerful message about what can be done and how much fun you can have being green.”

Friday’s wet weather made for small crowds, however a group of carnival workers from Jamaica was looking on the bright side.

The 12 friends have been travelling western Canada together every summer for the past five years making sure fair-goers have a memorable time.

“This is like work and vacation in one. So you travel and just enjoy yourself,” says Dwayne Dickson. “We know how to bring the fun.”

Sustainival runs until 6 p.m. Sunday in Edmonton. It will be in Fort McMurray from June 13 to 17.