Green SUV linked to northwest Edmonton hit-and-run: police
The Edmonton Police Service identified a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run two weeks ago that seriously injured a 14-year-old pedestrian.
On April 12, around 7 p.m., police say the teenager was crossing in a marked crosswalk northbound at 133 Street and 137 Avenue when an eastbound SUV struck him.
"It was reported that the male driver of the SUV stopped, exited his vehicle, and placed a blanket on the youth, before fleeing the scene prior to police arrival," EPS said in a release.
On Saturday, police said a green 2000 to 2003 Ford Explorer was identified as connected to the incident.
"(The SUV) will have damage to the passenger side headlight and fog light," police added in a statement.
Anyone with information, dash camera footage, or can identify the SUV, is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
