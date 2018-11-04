

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A former University of Alberta basketball player was honoured in a special ceremony Saturday evening.

Greg Badger’s family stood next to his former teammates during a halftime ceremony at the November 3 Golden Bears game.

Greg was a point guard for the team from 1990 to 1995, playing on two of the U of A’s national championship teams.

He died this summer.

At Saturday’s ceremony, Greg was remembered as a good-humoured person and heart and soul of the team.

“He was an incredible champion, and whenever the pressure was the toughest, that’s when he seemed to thrive,” remembered Don Badger, Greg’s father.

“He was a great basketball player, a great athlete, but he was a great human being.”

Greg’s parents supported the Bears enthusiastically while their son played, attending many of the team’s practices and games, even traveling to Argentina for one occasion. Don said Greg’s teammates were like his own sons.

After Greg’s death, Irene and Don Badger established the Greg Badger Memorial Foundation, which will support U of A basketball athletes and mental health and addiction initiatives.