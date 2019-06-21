

CTV News Edmonton





A man is in custody after an incident at a west Edmonton apartment building on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to 101 Avenue and 154 Street around 3 p.m. after it was reported that a man had bear sprayed several people in an apartment suite.

While investigating, officers observed what appeared to be a grenade and a flash bang in the apartment.

The bomb squad was called in, and the building was evacuated.

The items were determined to be replicas and not real explosives.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and charges are pending.

Several people were treated on scene as a result of the bear spray.