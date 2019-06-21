Grenade, flash bang in apartment suite were replicas: EPS
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 9:30AM MDT
A man is in custody after an incident at a west Edmonton apartment building on Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to 101 Avenue and 154 Street around 3 p.m. after it was reported that a man had bear sprayed several people in an apartment suite.
While investigating, officers observed what appeared to be a grenade and a flash bang in the apartment.
The bomb squad was called in, and the building was evacuated.
The items were determined to be replicas and not real explosives.
A 37-year-old man was arrested and charges are pending.
Several people were treated on scene as a result of the bear spray.