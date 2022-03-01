Greta Van Fleet announces tour stop in Edmonton

Grammy-award winning rock band Greta Van Fleet will be making a stop in Edmonton this summer.

Beginning Aug. 16, the band will begin it’s tour of 42 cities across Canada and the U.S. with a performance slated at Rogers Place on Aug. 27

A fan presale will open up on Wednesday, followed by a local venue presale on Thursday.

General ticket sales will begin on Friday at 12 p.m.

Greta Van Fleet will be joined by The Pretty Reckless, Houndmouth, Durand Jones and the Indications, Fruit Bats, Robert Finley, Crown Lands and Hannah Wicklund.

