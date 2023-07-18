Gretzky game-used stick from 1988 Stanley Cup final going up for auction
A piece of hockey history is going up for auction.
Wayne Gretzky's game-used stick from the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup-clinching victory over the Boston Bruins in 1988 will be offered through Sotheby’s Sealed from Tuesday to July 25.
The memorabilia — which is estimated to rake in more than US$500,000 at auction — will also be on display at Sotheby’s New York from Thursday to July 24.
The 1988 title was Gretzky's fourth Stanley Cup win and earned his second Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP with 43 points (12 goals, 31 assists) through 19 post-season games.
"To have something like this is really remarkable," said Sotheby’s Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables, Brahm Wachter.
"You're talking about really the greatest to ever grace the ice and you're talking about his last championship, which of course helped cement his name into the history books."
The estimate for the auction was based upon multiple factors.
"We looked at an auction that happened a little more than a year ago, might be a year-and-a-half or two years, where the jersey and the gloves from the 1988 Stanley Cup were sold," Wachter said.
"I think the gloves achieved something like $200,000, the jersey achieved $1.5 million. We figured that this would be somewhere in-between those two particularly because the market has actually gone up since that sale."
Sotheby's got a hold of the stick — which is also dated by Gretzky himself — from a private collector who opted to sell it. The company had previously sold a Gretzky stick from his final NHL game for $140,000 in 2022.
Wachter said part of the process in taking on such memorabilia for auction is photo matching.
"We look at tiny little details, whether there are scuff marks, unique marks, graining on the wood, we might look at a lot of different things," Wachter said. "What we do is, we match the physical item to photographs of Gretzky playing in conjunction with provenance.
"This stick has provenance but then additionally, it was photo matched to the 1988 Stanley Cup finals. We photo matched it to generally that period of the Cup and then Gretzky actually signed it in his own hand and he dated it May 26, 1988, which was the date of the last championship game."
It's not the first of Gretzky memorabilia to draw such a big price at auction.
In May 2021, Heritage Auctions said it sold a 1979 O-Pee-Chee Gretzky rookie card to an anonymous buyer for $3.75 million.
That broke its previous record for a hockey card from December 2020 when Heritage sold the only other one of two Gretzky rookie cards to receive a perfect "gem mint" score from Professional Sports Authenticator for $1.29 million.
That marked the first hockey card to go for more than $1 million.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2023.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I warned you guys in 1984,' 'Terminator' filmmaker James Cameron says of AI's risks to humanity
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron says he agrees with experts in the artificial intelligence field that advancements in the technology pose a serious risk to humanity.
James Cameron calls Titan sub tragedy 'extreme outlier' after half-century of safe dives
James Cameron says the Titan submersible tragedy is an 'extreme outlier' after more than 50 years of safe deep sea exploration.
Canadian arrested by U.K. police on suspicion of membership in terrorism group
British police have arrested a Canadian man on suspicion of being a member of a terrorism group.
WATCH | REPLAY: James Cameron on deep sea exploration, artificial intelligence
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron met with his long-time mentor Joe MacInnis to discuss everything from deep-sea exploration to the threat of artificial intelligence, in an event organized by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society at its headquarters in Ottawa.
Las Vegas police serve search warrant in Tupac Shakur killing investigation
Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur nearly 30 years ago.
Remains of Canadian soldier from WWI identified more than 100 years later
The remains of a 29-year-old Canadian soldier who died during a major battle of the First World War have been identified, the federal government announced Tuesday.
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.
Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
Canada's finance minister calls inflation rate dropping within target range a 'milestone moment'
Canada's inflation rate dropping to 2.8 per cent in June is a 'milestone moment' that Canadians should find some relief in, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Calgary
-
Death in Bowness not criminal, but still under investigation: Calgary police
Calgary police have released new details on the death of a woman whose body was found in the community of Bowness over the weekend, though her identity is not yet known.
-
Health spending accounts and staffing strategies part of Smith's health mandate letter
In a mandate letter to Health Minister Adriana LaGrange issued on Tuesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith laid out plans to add health care professionals in underserved communities, improve EMS response times and support primary care in Alberta's health care system.
-
'We're in about year four': Ongoing infestation threat hangs over Calgary spruce trees this summer
White and Colorado Spruce are the most common varieties of evergreens growing in Calgary, but right now, they're under attack from the spruce budworm and the yellow-headed spruce sawfly.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. inquiry outlines 'serious issues' with Prince Albert police
The province released the recommendations from an external review of the Prince Albert police on Tuesday, highlighting issues that have brought the struggling force under scrutiny in the last several years.
-
Investigation underway after man dies in police custody: Sask. RCMP
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after a man died while in RCMP custody.
-
Rare Video: Footage of Saskatchewan baseball ‘Legends’ that few remember
Imagine Sunday baseball. On national TV. Coming to you live from Saskatoon.
Regina
-
Recovering from surgery: Riders provide update on Trevor Harris injury
Quarterback Trevor Harris is recovering from surgery to repair the tibial plateau fracture sustained during Saturday's matchup against Calgary.
-
Funding for YTC Justice Department signifies 'concrete change': Lametti
The Yorkton Tribal Council (YTC) is expanding its capacities surrounding its local justice department, thanks to funding from the federal government.
-
Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent, but economists warn inflation fight not over
Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
Atlantic
-
N.B. and N.S. premiers to apply for federal funding to protect crucial isthmus
The premiers of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia say they will apply for federal funding to help protect a vital land corridor linking the two provinces.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
-
N.S. offers $150,000 for information about Cumberland man’s 2022 disappearance
Information from the public that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for a Cumberland County man’s 2022 disappearance can receive up to $150,000, Nova Scotia’s Department of Justice said Tuesday.
Toronto
-
'Very unusual': New details emerge about man accused of kidnapping Ontario 'crypto king'
An investor who allegedly kidnapped self-described crypto king Aiden Pleterski after investing $740,000 is asserting his innocence.
-
Feds providing nearly $100M to help refugees seeking shelter in Toronto
The federal government will be providing an additional $210 million to fund interim housing for asylum seekers, and about half of that money will be heading to Toronto.
-
Toronto workers need to make about $40 an hour to reasonably afford a two-bedroom apartment, report finds
A new report on the cost of renting in Canada paints a bleak picture of affordability in most cities in the country, including Toronto, where two full-time minimum-wage workers do not earn enough to reasonably afford a one-bedroom apartment.
Montreal
-
'He had more love to give': Family of Quebec gondola crash victim speaks out
The family of Kingston, Ontario man, Sheldon Johnson, who died in Mont-Tremblant, Que. after his gondola was struck by drilling equipment, has spoken out about how much he will be missed. His co-passenger in the cabin that morning was his partner, Marichu Gadong-Gleyo, 58, also from Ontario. She is in stable but critical condition in a Montreal hospital, provincial police said.
-
Galchenyuk to check into player assistance program after outburst during arrest
Former Arizona Coyotes player Alex Galchenyuk is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and apologized for hurling threats at officers during his arrest earlier this month.
-
Canada's inflation rate tumbles to 2.8 per cent, but economists warn inflation fight not over
Statistics Canada says Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.8 per cent in June, putting it within the Bank of Canada's target range.
Ottawa
-
LRT will remain offline until all vehicle axles are inspected, all tests completed: Amilcar
All trains on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT have been stopped and all stations have been closed until further notice because a bearing issue was discovered during a vehicle inspection.
-
'He had more love to give': Family of Quebec gondola crash victim speaks out
The family of Kingston, Ontario man, Sheldon Johnson, who died in Mont-Tremblant, Que. after his gondola was struck by drilling equipment, has spoken out about how much he will be missed. His co-passenger in the cabin that morning was his partner, Marichu Gadong-Gleyo, 58, also from Ontario. She is in stable but critical condition in a Montreal hospital, provincial police said.
-
Tamara Lich case not a trial of the 'Freedom Convoy,' says defence lawyer
The lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich is warning the court that the upcoming trial on her criminal charges should not put the entire convoy on trial.
Kitchener
-
Recent pharmacy robberies in Waterloo region renewing concerns
A big bust for the Waterloo Regional Police Service is renewing concerns for pharmacist safety.
-
'I'm very excited:' Rockwood boy to represent Canada at World Pool-Billiard Association Junior Championship
A boy from Rockwood, Ont. is set to represent Canada at the World Pool-Billiard Association’s World Junior Championship in Austria from October 19 to 22.
-
'Disturbing number of firearm-related offences': Guelph police say illegal firearms becoming more common
Guelph police say illegal firearms are becoming increasingly common in the Royal City.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is what we know about the 'armed and dangerous' fugitive on the loose in North Bay, Ont.
Residents of North Bay are on edge Tuesday as the normally quiet northern Ontario community has become the centre of a nationwide manhunt for a dangerous fugitive wanted for dozens of violent crimes who is on the run from police. Here is what we know so far.
-
Alberta man charged with luring Timmins, Ont., teens online
A 27-year-old Alberta man has been charged with luring following an investigation of incidents in Timmins that were reported in September 2022.
-
Parents charged after OPP rescues children adrift on Georgian Bay
The parents of two children were slapped with hefty fines after police had to rescue the pair on Georgian Bay near Collingwood over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters say 'other warriors will take action' as city removes landfill blockade
The blockade at Winnipeg's Brady Landfill has been removed, nearly two weeks after protesters set it up demanding a search of a landfill north of the city for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Crown grants acquittal of two men convicted in 1973 killing in Winnipeg
A judge has granted an acquittal to two First Nations men convicted of killing a restaurant worker in Winnipeg a half-century ago.
-
'We could've lost several lives': Inmate killed, seven hospitalized during Manitoba prison riot
An inmate has died and seven others were hospitalized following a riot at a Manitoba prison Monday night, an incident the union representing correctional officers said could have escalated into a much more serious situation.
Vancouver
-
'This could have had a deadly outcome': North Vancouver RCMP arrest 2 people after traffic-stop-turned-bust
A shotgun, drugs, cash and stolen property are among the items police say they found in one vehicle during a recent traffic stop in North Vancouver.
-
B.C. maintains COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers
B.C.'s ministry of health confirms that the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in the public system and care homes stands, a clarification it's making in the wake of confusion over a bureaucratic change.
-
'There's likely more to come': 2023 now B.C.'s worst wildfire season for area burned
Nearly 14,000 square kilometres of land in B.C. have burned since April 1, officially making 2023 the province's worst wildfire season on record in terms of area burned.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich detectives appeal for witnesses after assault sends man to hospital
Major crime detectives in Saanich are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries in an assault Friday.
-
Thousands of B.C. families will see an increase in government family benefit plan
The British Columbia government's promise to boost payments in its benefits plan starts this month for more than 285,000 families.
-
Colwood shooting prompts RCMP search for pickup truck
Mounties say they have recovered a gun and are now looking for the owner of a grey pickup truck after a shooting last week in Colwood. The West Shore RCMP responded to the intersection of Metchosin Road and Terrahue Road on July 13 following reports of gunshots.