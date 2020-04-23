EDMONTON -- The Great One and the Great Eight gave hockey fans something to cheer about on Wednesday night, facing off online for a good cause.

Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin played two games of NHL20, shared live on the Washington Capitals' Twitch channel.

Each player won one game.

The pair was raising money for Edmonton's Food Bank and the Monumental Sports Foundation's Feeding the Frontlines fund in Washington, DC.

That was so much fun. Great game, great cause. Thanks @ovi8. Probably best we both stick to the real game @NHL

Ps. Thanks everyone for your donations. pic.twitter.com/2UDr8e3933 — Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) April 23, 2020

The event exceeded its fundraising goal of $20,000. Gretzky and Ovechkin also teamed up to match the donations.